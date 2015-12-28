— The Kansas Turnpike Authority has approved contracts for two-year bridge projects in Wichita and between Topeka and Emporia.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the $7.19 million project in Wichita was awarded to Iowa-based A.M. Cohron & Son of Atlantic.

The Turnpike Authority says the project will widen and replace decks on the two Arkansas River bridges at a location just west of K-15, near MacArthur.

Another $4.48 million project in Osage County was awarded to King Construction of Hesston.

The Turnpike Authority says the project will reconstruct two bridges and remove two bridges about halfway between Emporia and Topeka.