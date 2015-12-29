Events reported this week in The Chieftain 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

10 Years Ago: Jan. 5, 2006

Basehor residents were being asked to approve a $2.9 million bond issue to construct a new library on 158th St.

State Rep. Ray Cox predicted that gambling and education would be the two biggest issues facing the Kansas Legislature.

Plans were completed for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King celebration. The program included a panel discussion led by Winifred James.

Joe Reardon, Unified Government Mayor-CEO, was announced as the speaker for the Bonner Springs-Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.

25 Years Ago: Jan. 3, 1991

The Kaw Valley Community Choir planned to continue and present Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” in the spring. Mic McGuire was the director and Lowell Lashbrook was president.

John Waggoner, Harrison McGovern and Al Stuchlik, Bonner Springs City Councilmembers, announced they would not seek re-election.

Basehor Mayor Joe Odle and Mark Grube, Joe Novak and Dan Hubble, city councilmembers, completed terms of office in the spring.

Dave Pierce, president, reported the Bonner Springs-Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce had an excellent year in 1990.

50 Years Ago: Dec. 30, 1965

John Mills was elected chairman of the Western Wyandotte Area Action group. The Rev. Roscoe Turner was vice chairman.

Miller Pharmacy conducted a promotion to increase the donation of books to the Bonner Springs Library. In all, 600 books were donated to the library.

The Bonner Springs High School Booster Club was conducting a drive to raise funds to purchase a new scoreboard for the high school gym.

John Walden was averaging 11.6 points per game for the Basehor High School basketball team.

100 Years Ago: Dec. 30, 1915

Jaggard scored a last second basket as the Bonner Springs Alumni defeated Edwardsville Alumni 25-24.

The Bonner Springs Eastern Star and Masonic Lodge held a joint installation of officers. Mrs. Fred Candler was the new Worthy Matron and N. R. Bundy was installed as worshipful master.

The Bonner Springs High School basketball team was scheduled to open the season against Rosedale.

J. H. Kerby and Frank Warner purchased the B. F. Rehm Grocery Store and planned to move it to the Warner Building.