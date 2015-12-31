Leavenworth County Child Abuse Prevention Council will present free training on Recognizing and Reporting Suspected Child Maltreatment 6-8 p.m. Jan. 7 in Berchmans Lecture Hall, University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Mandated reporters include persons licensed in the “healing arts,” therapists, social workers, teachers/administrators/other school employees, KDHE child care licensees, law enforcement, EMS and firefighters, plus juvenile corrections personnel, court appointed case managers and mediators.

The presentation will include information on recognizing and reporting suspected animal abuse / neglect. If an animal is being mistreated, it’s likely that others in the home are in danger as well.

Anyone in Leavenworth County who works with children or animals is welcome to attend this training to learn how to recognize signs of abuse/neglect, and how to get help for those children.

For more information, contact Karen Curto at kdclvks@yahoo.com or call 913-547-0600.